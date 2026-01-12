DOJ charges man shot by Border Patrol agent in Portland

The Justice Department announced criminal charges Monday against one of two people shot by a Border Patrol agent last week in Portland, Oregon, accusing the man of hitting officers’ car with his as he tried to flee.
The officer shot and injured Luis Nino-Moncada and his partner, Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, on Thursday in a parking lot during an immigration enforcement operation, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Both were hospitalized.
Nino-Moncada had an initial court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Nino-Moncada has been charged with aggravated assault of a federal officer. Court records did not yet list an attorney for him.
The Justice Department called Nino-Moncada a “known Tren de Aragua (TdA) associate.” DHS previously described the two as “criminal illegal aliens” from Venezuela who are “suspected” associates of the gang.