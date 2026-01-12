Opinion

DOJ charges man shot by Border Patrol agent in Portland

Federal authorities called the man a “known associate” of Tren de Aragua and said he tried to ram officers with his car.

‘Trust is gone in my community’: Oregon lawmaker on Portland shooting January 9, 2026 / 04:12
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.