Donald Trump’s administration appears to be trying to impose its political ideology on the Pentagon’s independent news source, according to a report in The Washington Post.
The administration’s surreptitious effort to impose a “loyalty test” at the congressionally funded Stars and Stripes media outlet perfectly epitomizes a regime averse to a press corps that thinks for itself. And it comes following a year when the administration deployed branches of the armed forces and weaponized the Defense Department in some disturbing ways, including launching what appear to be obvious political vendettas.
“Applicants for positions at the U.S. military newspaper Stars and Stripes are being asked how they would support the president’s policy priorities,” according to the Post, “raising concerns among some staffers and media watchers about the prospects for the historic outlet’s editorial independence.”
The report continues: