Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Iran’s Khamenei accuses protesters of trying to please Trump

President Donald Trump threatened Iran with U.S. intervention if its authoritarian regime kills “peaceful” anti-government protesters.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on May 10, 2024, in Tehran.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on May 10, 2024, in Tehran, Iran.Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.