Federal agents shoot 2 in Oregon, further raising tensions over national immigration actions

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents shot and injured two people in Portland, Oregon on Thursday, local police reported, raising national tensions even higher following the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by a federal immigration agent a day earlier.

The Portland victims, a man and a woman, were hospitalized after the shooting in the northeast part of the city, according to a Portland Police Bureau press release. Many details remain unclear, but local police said they arrived on the scene to find the pair with gunshot wounds and “applied a tourniquet and summoned emergency medical personnel.”

On Thursday evening, the Department of Homeland Security released a statement describing at least one of the victims as a Venezuelan “illegal alien” who is “affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring,” but didn’t identify the individual or confirm whether that person was one of the victims. According to DHS, agents were attempting to pull over a driver who allegedly “weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents.” An agent “fired a defensive shot,” then the driver and passenger fled, the DHS stated.

The victims’ conditions are unknown.

Local officials did not confirm DHS’s description of the victim or federal officials’ version of events.

“We are still in the early stages of this incident,” said Portland Police Chief Bob Day in the release. “We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more.”

"Just one day after the horrific violence in Minnesota at the hands of federal agents, our community here in Portland is now grappling with another deeply troubling incident," Wilson said. "We cannot sit by while constitutional protections erode and bloodshed mounts. Portland is not a 'training ground' for militarized agents, and the 'full force' threatened by the administration has deadly consequences. As Mayor, I call on ICE to end all operations in Portland until a full investigation can be completed." Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield released a statement demanding "transparency and accountability" from federal agencies. "We have been clear about our concerns with the excessive use of force by federal agents in Portland " Rayfield said. "Oregonians deserve clear answers when people are injured in their neighborhoods." Protests erupted following the Minneapolis incident, and Walz has readied the National Guard in case there is a need for help in maintaining public safety.