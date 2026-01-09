Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Federal agents shoot 2 in Oregon, further raising tensions over national immigration actions

The Department of Homeland Security suggested agents were tracking a member of a Venezuelan prostitution ring when the shooting occurred.

Two people, one in an FBI jacket, walk away from the camera in the street.
Law enforcement officials work the scene following reports that federal immigration officers shot and wounded two people in Portland, O.R., on Jan. 8, 2026.Jenny Kane / AP Photo
By  Andy Campbell

Andy Campbell

Andy Campbell is a Senior Enterprise Editor for MS NOW Digital. He is also the author of "We Are Proud Boys: How a right-wing street gang ushered in a new era of American extremism."