Controversial airline Avelo is jettisoning its Trump deportation flights

Citing backlash, Avelo’s CEO said the airline has severed ties with the Trump administration’s anti-immigration deportation program.

Part of an Avelo airplane is seen in the foreground; an Avelo airplane takes off in the background.
An Avelo airplane takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 26, 2022, in Burbank, C.A.David Crane / MediaNews Group / Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.