Shame can be effective, even if not instantaneously.
Amid growing backlash to the Trump administration’s immigration policies, a Texas-based airline is apparently ending its part in deporting millions of immigrants from the United States.
Avelo Airlines has faced a deluge of condemnation and negative press over its decision to aid the Trump administration’s racist and xenophobic anti-immigrant crackdown by flying arrestees out of the country after they’d been nabbed. And according to CNBC, the company’s CEO informed employees Tuesday night the airline will stop flying deportation flights for the government — a move that comes as it also cuts commercial flights and reduces flight head counts.
The email makes reference to the political revolt Avelo has faced, which has included calls for boycotts.