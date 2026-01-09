The United States seized an oil tanker in the Caribbean overnight as the White House seeks to assert control over Venezuelan oil.
The oil tanker Olina was seized after the U.S. Coast Guard and Marines from Joint Task Force Southern Spear boarded and “apprehended” the vessel just before dawn on Friday, the U.S. military’s Southern Command confirmed in a statement.
The Olina was “another ‘ghost fleet’ tanker ship suspected of carrying embargoed oil,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Friday. “This vessel had departed Venezuela attempting to evade U.S. forces.”
The seizure of the Olina marks the fifth known capture of a vessel linked to Venezuela by U.S. forces in recent weeks.
It comes days after the military seized the Russian-flagged Bella 1 in the North Atlantic, a tanker it had been chasing for weeks over allegations that it was in violation of U.S. sanctions.
U.S. Southern Command announced the seizure of another oil tanker, the Sophia, in international waters near the Caribbean early Wednesday. The military said the Coast Guard was escorting the ship to the U.S.