For the White House, ‘national security’ is becoming the answer to every question

Donald Trump and his team took new steps to destroy the wind energy industry this week, pausing construction of five offshore wind projects capable of powering nearly 2.7 million homes, in a step even some of the president’s allies saw as radical.

Pressed for some kind of explanation, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the move was “due to national security risks.”

A week earlier, facing a lawsuit from the National Trust for Historic Preservation over the president’s ballroom vanity project, the White House said construction had to continue — for “national security” reasons.

On Sunday, Trump renewed his effort to annex Greenland and add it to the United States, and a day later, the president told reporters, “We need Greenland for national security.”

With increasing frequency, the White House sees “national security” as the answer to every question. (I’m tempted to describe it as officials’ “trump card,” though that might be a little too on the nose.) The political implications are unsubtle: No prominent voices in the American political mainstream would deliberately choose to undermine the nation’s national security needs. So when the president and his administration insist that one of their goals is necessary for national security reasons, it’s intended to shut down debate.

Or at least, that’s the idea. Part of the problem in these cases is that there’s little reason to accept such claims at face value.

The other part of the problem is that the list keeps metastasizing. Shortly after midnight, Trump posted this message to his social media platform:

The Failing New York Times, and their lies and purposeful misrepresentations, is a serious threat to the National Security of our Nation. Their Radical Left, Unhinged Behavior, writing FAKE Articles and Opinions in a never ending way, must be dealt with and stopped. THEY ARE A TRUE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! Thank you for you [sic] attention to this matter.