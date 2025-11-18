Shrugging off Pentagon concerns, Trump to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has been eager to buy dozens of F-35 fighter jets, but Pentagon officials have warned against it. As The New York Times reported last week, the risks were outlined in a broad report compiled by the Defense Intelligence Agency, part of the Defense Department, which noted that China could acquire the warplane’s technology, thanks to a security partnership between Riyadh and Beijing.

As this week got underway, Donald Trump announced that his administration had agreed to sell the planes anyway.

Q: “Are you planning to sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia?”Trump: “I am planning on doing that…We’ll be selling F-35s.” — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2025-11-17T20:44:42.521Z

The American president didn’t elaborate on how he arrived at this decision or whether he put much stock in the Pentagon’s warnings. Rather, the Republican simply said the Saudis have “been a great ally” and moved on.