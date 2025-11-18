Shrugging off Pentagon concerns, Trump to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has been eager to buy dozens of F-35 fighter jets, but Pentagon officials have warned against it. As The New York Times reported last week, the risks were outlined in a broad report compiled by the Defense Intelligence Agency, part of the Defense Department, which noted that China could acquire the warplane’s technology, thanks to a security partnership between Riyadh and Beijing.
As this week got underway, Donald Trump announced that his administration had agreed to sell the planes anyway.
The American president didn’t elaborate on how he arrived at this decision or whether he put much stock in the Pentagon’s warnings. Rather, the Republican simply said the Saudis have “been a great ally” and moved on.
The decision is controversial in its own right, but complicating matters is the context: Trump made the comments just one day before the White House was scheduled to host Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, who is getting a black-tie dinner and “all the trappings of a state visit,” as a Washington Post report summarized.