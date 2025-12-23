One of the most influential progressives in Congress is gearing up to pitch her fellow Democrats on embracing “Medicare for All” as a health care goal. It’s a badly needed policy that never should have vanished from Democrats’ radar.
Politico reported on Thursday that Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., a former chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, “plans to present polling to her House Democratic colleagues next month as she argues for the electoral merits of Medicare for All — even in battleground districts the party must win to flip the House next fall.”
Medicare for All is single-payer health insurance — a system under which the administration of health care remains private but insurance is run and paid for by the federal government, replacing all private coverage or most private coverage, depending on the plan. In the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, many major progressive candidates either supported Medicare for All as their chief proposal for health insurance or referred to it as a North Star —a goal to move toward with incremental plans like a government-run “public option.” But after Joe Biden won the nomination, the policy lost momentum — and he never tried to make good on his advocacy for a public option.
Jayapal’s poll, which was paid for by her leadership political action committee and conducted by GQR Research, surveyed 1,000 likely 2026 voters from Nov. 5 to 13 and oversampled voters in battleground House seats. The survey found that 54% of voters nationally and 56% in battleground districts support Medicare for All, Politico reported. The poll found that 90% of Democrats back the policy. The survey also showed that 1 in 5 Republicans and a majority of independents support a “government-provided system” of health care.