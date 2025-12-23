Economic growth increases, but the good news comes with some important fine print

For those hoping to see improvement in the U.S. economy, last week’s jobs report offered a new round of discouraging news: The unemployment rate reached a four-year high, and job growth has slowed to levels unseen since the Great Recession.

This week, however, the news was far more heartening, although the data came with some fine print. The New York Times reported:

The U.S. economy grew at a vigorous pace through the end of September, despite the uncertainty created by tariffs and widespread concerns about affordability among households. Economic growth rose at a 4.3 percent annual rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, an acceleration from the previous quarter.

By any fair measure, 4.3% quarterly GDP growth is a very encouraging figure, which exceeded expectations and should quiet predictions of a recession, at least for now. What’s more, this was the strongest quarterly growth since the summer of 2023, when the nation saw 4.7% quarterly GDP growth (and when Donald Trump told the public that the economy was terrible).

While the president was understandably quick to celebrate the latest data, there are some additional elements to the news that ought to keep the enthusiastic response in check.

For one thing, the strong growth in the third quarter (spanning July through September) clearly did not translate into job growth.