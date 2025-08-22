FBI searches home of former national security adviser John Bolton, a frequent Trump target

Just over the last week or so, Donald Trump breathed new life into his yearslong offensive against John Bolton, the president’s former White House national security adviser. Nine days ago, for example, he published an online item in which he condemned Bolton as a “fired loser” and a “really dumb” person. Earlier this week, the president added that Bolton is “stupid” and standing in the way of the peace process in Ukraine.

But Trump’s campaign isn’t limited to juvenile name-calling and online insults. In January, he canceled Bolton’s Secret Service protection detail, which Joe Biden had approved after the FBI discovered evidence of an Iranian assassination plot. Around the same time, the Republican also revoked Bolton’s security clearance.

The escalation has now reached new heights. NBC News reported:

The FBI raided former national security adviser John Bolton’s home in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday as part of a ‘national security investigation in search of classified records,’ a source familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News. … In a post on X early Friday, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote, ‘NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.’

Soon after the public learned of the search at Bolton’s home, the FBI confirmed to MSNBC that the bureau also conducted “court- authorized activity” at a location in Washington, D.C., which is believed to be Bolton’s office.

To put it mildly, Trump and Bolton have not been on good terms following his tenure in the White House. After serving at the president’s side for a year and a half, Bolton warned the public, among other things, that Trump is “unfit to be president.” Trump has responded to the condemnations with an endless stream of insults and complaints about his former aide.

What’s more, before Bolton’s book was released in 2020, Team Trump’s lawyers went to court in the hopes of derailing its publication. That effort failed and the book became a bestseller.

Three months later, Trump’s Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into whether Bolton disclosed classified information when he published his memoir. A former career official with the National Security Council later said in a court filing that Team Trump opened the criminal investigation into Bolton based on false pretenses.