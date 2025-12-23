Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

How Trump’s war on wind reveals a broken government

The Interior Department halted five offshore wind energy projects for unspecified “national security” reasons — but that’s not what Trump’s been saying.

Trump’s troubled history…with windmills April 7, 2019 / 01:17
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.