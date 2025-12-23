How Trump’s war on wind reveals a broken government

The Trump administration announced on Monday that it would pause leases for ongoing offshore wind farm construction projects. A statement from Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said the halt was “due to national security risks identified” from the Defense Department’s “recently completed classified reports.” It’s another example of the administration’s ongoing war on clean energy production, but the declaration has all the markings of a federal government geared to reverse-engineering justifications for acting on President Donald Trump’s obsessions.
The newly issued freeze affects five East Coast projects in various stages of progress. Combined, they would provide electricity for millions of homes — that is, if they’re allowed to come fully online. When Trump first returned to office in January, he signed an executive order freezing any new permitting for wind energy projects. In August, the Interior Department moved to kill a nearly completed project off the coast of Rhode Island. The Department of Transportation also halted another $679 million for 12 “doomed offshore wind projects,” leaving in limbo projects for which ports had heavily competed.
Consider, though, that Trump has openly hated wind farms, both on- and offshore, for decades now. His enmity first bloomed when he lost an attempt to prevent a wind farm’s construction off the coast of his golf course in Scotland. While Burgum cited national security as the main reason for the pause, Trump’s main arguments against windmills haven’t reflected that concern. He’s called them out for being a blight on landscapes, and he’s repeatedly warned (often lately without being prompted) that they’re deadly to birds and, somehow even more bafflingly, whales.
Given the unconvincing nature of those claims, the White House has been busy looking for more compelling reasons to back his vendetta. As The New York Times reported in September, government agencies that “typically have little to do with offshore wind power” have been drafted to find reasons to kill the projects: “At the Health and Human Services Department, for instance, officials are studying whether wind turbines are emitting electromagnetic fields that could harm human health. And the Defense Department is probing whether the projects could pose risks to national security.”
The latter effort appears to have won out, but the Pentagon report that Burgum cited as the deciding factor is (conveniently) classified. We’ve seen similar behavior, though, from Trump administration officials in at least two other areas close to his heart: tariffs and his vendetta against his political enemies.