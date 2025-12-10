Trump sees reporting about his age and stamina as ‘seditious, perhaps even treasonous’

Donald Trump’s approach to the freedom of the press has never been especially healthy (we are talking about a president who’s echoed Joseph Stalin while attacking journalists), but his campaign against the media has gotten especially aggressive in recent months. In September, for example, the Republican suggested that “evening shows” are “not allowed” to criticize him and that networks that give him “only bad publicity” risk losing their broadcast licenses.

At one point, the president went so far as to claim that broadcasters that air evening news programs are doing something “illegal” if the White House disapproves of their coverage.

But when it comes to Trump’s media enemies list, The New York Times continues to hold the top slot — as evidenced by his decision in October to sue the newspaper for $15 billion, claiming that it defamed him and tried to ruin his reputation.

This week, the president took this ongoing offensive in an unsettling direction. As Time magazine summarized:

Donald Trump will be the oldest U.S. President in history by the time he leaves office if he serves out his full second term, and while he nicknamed his predecessor Joe Biden as ‘Sleepy’ and amplified questions about his declining fitness for office, Trump now says that reports about his own aging are ‘seditious, perhaps even treasonous.’

That might sound like a wild exaggeration, but it’s entirely accurate.

On Tuesday night, after delivering an economic speech in which the president encouraged Americans to settle for less, Trump published a hysterical 487-word rant to his social media platform that was disturbing, even for him.

The whole tirade is worth reading, if for no other reason than to appreciate its intensity. The president boasted about how impressed he is with himself, pointing to fake accomplishments, taking credit for the nation’s “aura” and talking anew about having passed a cognitive test that he found difficult. It’s the kind of message that likely would generate an uncomfortable family meeting if you’d received it in an email from your grandparent.