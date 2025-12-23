Trump flew on Epstein’s jet at least 8 times in the 1990s, according to latest Epstein files release

Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet at least eight times in the mid-1990s, according to an email the Justice Department released late Monday as part of its rolling disclosure of documents in its Epstein investigation.

The email from Jan 7, 2020, appears to reference the related investigation into Epstein’s longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell, now in prison for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse girls.

The unidentified federal prosecutor who sent the email cites flight records that show Trump as having “traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware), including during the period we would expect to charge in a Maxwell case.

“In particular, he is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present. On one flight in 1993, he and Epstein are the only two listed passengers; on another, the only three passengers are Epstein, Trump, and then-20-year-old [redacted],” the prosecutor said. “On two other flights, two of the passengers, respectively, were women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case.”

The email does not include details about the 20-year-old whose identity was redacted, including their gender.

Trump has long stated that he and Epstein had a falling out decades ago and has since sought to distance himself from the convicted sex offender. He has claimed that the controversy over the DOJ documents was a Democratic-spun “hoax.”

The Justice Department said in a statement Tuesday morning that some of the documents it released the night before "contain untrue and sensationalist claims" against Trump that the FBI received before the 2020 election.

"To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already," the agency said.

The latest tranche of documents also includes a handwritten letter ostensibly from Epstein to Larry Nassar, a convicted sex offender who abused hundreds of girls during his time as a Team USA gymnastics doctor. The card references Trump; however, the envelope is marked "return to sender" and stamped with the date Aug. 13, 2019 — three days after Epstein's jailhouse death by suicide.

MS NOW has reached out to the White House about the flight logs and the card to Nassar.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.