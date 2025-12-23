Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Trump flew on Epstein’s jet at least 8 times in the 1990s, according to latest Epstein files release

In an email from Jan. 7, 2020, an unidentified federal prosecutor says flight records show Trump “traveled on Epstein's private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware),” often with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump was on Epstein’s private jet multiple times, email in DOJ’s third batch of files shows December 23, 2025 / 13:11
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.