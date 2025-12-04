FBI officials at odds over ‘seditious conspiracy’ probe of Democratic veterans

A couple of weeks ago, after several Democratic military veterans urged service members to reject illegal orders, the White House began a furious pushback campaign that was extreme, even by contemporary standards. Donald Trump helped lead the charge, insisting that the Democratic lawmakers, who’d done nothing wrong, had engaged in “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

The story has faded in recent days — allegations of war crimes seem to have taken some of the wind out of the partisans’ sails — but the administration is still pursuing the matter on multiple fronts.

At the Pentagon, for example, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth continues to target Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona with tactics that even some congressional Republicans have denounced. Meanwhile, at the White House, the president used his social media platform earlier this week to press for investigations into his political foes.

But of particular interest are the developments within federal law enforcement.

MS NOW reported last week that FBI and Justice Department officials had contacted the U.S. Capitol Police to arrange interviews with the six Democratic lawmakers in question, each of whom confirmed that they’d been contacted by the House and Senate sergeants at arms on behalf of the FBI.