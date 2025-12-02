Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Republican leaders support an investigation into boat strikes December 2, 2025 / 11:13

Trump admin. changes its story, confirms second strike on civilian boat in the Caribbean

Last week, Pete Hegseth called the latest allegations “fake news.” This week, the White House said largely the opposite.

Dec. 2, 2025, 9:37 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post