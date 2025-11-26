Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Attorney General Bondi And FBI Director Patel.
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel on May 07, 2025 in Washington, D.C.Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images

As the FBI eyes Democratic veterans in Congress, members have a decision to make

Federal law enforcement has taken an interest in the “illegal orders” video. Should the relevant lawmakers cooperate with the probe?

Nov. 26, 2025, 9:10 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post