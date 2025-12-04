Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

‘Righteous’ or ‘troubling’? Congress divided after watching ‘double-tap’ boat strike video

Republicans thought the video of the new boat strike vindicated the Trump administration. Democrats thought it was damning.

Jim Himes; Tom Cotton.
Jim Himes and Tom Cotton.Joshua Roberts/Tom Williams / Getty Images
By  Syedah Asghar Mychael Schnell  and  Jack Fitzpatrick

Syedah Asghar

Syedah Asghar covers Congress for MSNBC.

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.

Jack Fitzpatrick

Jack Fitzpatrick covers Congress for MS NOW. He previously reported for Bloomberg Government, Morning Consult and National Journal. He has bachelor's and master's degrees from Arizona State University.