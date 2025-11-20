White House targets Democratic veterans who told troops to refuse illegal orders

As the Trump administration continues to carry out deadly military strikes against civilian boats in international waters, a great many legal experts have argued that the White House policy of extrajudicial killings is plainly illegal. Evidently, the senior military lawyer for the combatant command overseeing the lethal strikes has come to the same conclusion.

NBC News reported that the lawyer, who serves as the senior judge advocate general (or JAG) at U.S. Southern Command in Miami, “raised his legal concerns in August before the strikes began in September,” though his views were ultimately sidelined and overruled.

Acting on those concerns, six Democratic members of Congress, who served in the military, the intelligence community or both, appeared in a video this week to remind current service members that they are obligated to refuse illegal orders. The New York Times reported:

The stark message, posted on Tuesday, was organized by Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a former C.I.A. analyst who served multiple tours in Iraq. … ‘Our laws are clear,’ said Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, a Navy veteran and former astronaut. ‘You can refuse illegal orders.’ ‘You must refuse illegal orders,’ added Representative Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, who also served in the Navy.

In an interview with Times, Slotkin said she’d heard from active-duty troops who were concerned about the legality of the administration’s boat strikes, with some wondering whether they could be held personally liable for the operation’s many deaths.

In theory, the video shouldn’t have been especially controversial. After all, the Democratic veterans are correct: Service members aren’t supposed to follow illegal orders.

In practice, the partisan pushback has been ferocious.

On social media, for example, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller wrote, “Democrat [sic] lawmakers are now openly calling for insurrection.” He pushed the same line on Fox News.

The claim is substantively absurd — there’s nothing “insurrectionist” about telling service members to refuse illegal orders — but hours later, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche also appeared on Fox News and said the Democratic lawmakers who appeared in the video “should be held to account” for their comments.

And then, of course, there was Donald Trump himself, who predictably took matters in a still more hysterical direction.