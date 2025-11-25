Opinion

DOJ and FBI seek to question Democratic lawmakers over ‘illegal orders’ video

But the six members of Congress who made the video aimed at military personnel say they ‘will not be bullied’ by President Trump or his administration officials.

FBI Director Kash Patel and US Attorney General Pam Bondi.
FBI Director Kash Patel and US Attorney General Pam Bondi.Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images
By  Ken Dilanian  and  Kevin Frey
Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for MS NOW.

Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey is a congressional reporter for MS NOW.