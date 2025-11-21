‘In the old days, it was death’: Trump rages again against Democratic military veterans

Even among those who’ve come to expect the worst from Donald Trump, his threatening rhetoric toward six Democratic members of Congress was extraordinary. On Tuesday, the Democrats, each of whom served in the military, the intelligence community or both, appeared in a video and reminded current service members that they are obligated to refuse illegal orders.

On Thursday morning, the president responded with over-the-top apoplexy.

The Republican began by posting an item to his social media platform that accused the lawmakers of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR,” adding, “Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. … An example MUST BE SET.” That was soon followed by a related message that read in part, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”

Never one for subtlety, the Republican added, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” which roughly coincided with Trump amplifying an online message written by someone else, who wrote, “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!”

Amid widespread concerns that Trump’s hysterics might put the Democratic veterans in danger, the president returned to the subject a day later during a Fox News Radio interview with Brian Kilmeade. It might’ve seemed like an opportunity for the Republican to walk back his rhetoric, but that apparently wasn’t part of his plan.

Trump on threatening members of Congress: “I'm not threatening death, but I think they're in serious trouble. In the old days, it was death.” — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2025-11-21T17:12:16.100Z

“I’m not threatening death, but I think they’re in serious trouble,” the president said, referring to the Democratic lawmakers. “In the old days, it was death. I’m not threatening them, but I think they’re in serious trouble. I would say they’re in serious trouble.”

He didn’t elaborate on the nature of the “trouble,” or who might target them.

For good measure, he added, “But in the old days, if you said a thing like that, that was punishable by death. What they said is, I mean, I don’t know about the modern-day things, because, you know, modern day is a lot softer.”