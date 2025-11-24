Opinion

Pete Hegseth; Sen. Mark Kelly
Pete Hegseth and Sen. Mark Kelly.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Aeon/GC Images

Pete Hegseth eyes investigation into Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly over ‘illegal orders’ post

In response to a video warning troops not to follow illegal orders, the Trump administration’s hyperaggressive response has gone from bad to worse.

Nov. 24, 2025, 2:39 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

