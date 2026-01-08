President Donald Trump has long expressed interest in seizing Venezuelan oil, and after his Saturday military operation detaining Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, he promised to fulfill that wish and make way for U.S. companies to extract vast amounts of oil from the country. Therefore the U.S. public may be inclined to believe that a thirst for oil fully explains Trump’s astonishing violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty and his agenda to “run” the country. But that explanation isn’t the full story.
It’s not that Trump doesn’t care about Venezuela’s oil. He does. But the reality is more complex and, in some respects, more disconcerting. Trump’s decision to invade Venezuela is part of a broader project of geopolitical domination of the world, with aims of shifting migration flows and inducing weaker neighbors to act as vassal states.
A mélange of ideologies and political interests has been ricocheting within the White House, including a neoconservative mania for regime change, a nationalist fixation on immigration, an eagerness to generate a spectacle of power, and an ambition to revive hemispheric domination. These distinct but overlapping vectors converged on an unusual chance for Trump to play international strongman and whack a weak, quasi-failed state run by an unpopular autocrat.
Trump thought of striking Venezuela because he smelled opportunity; he acted because he could. And the invasion functions also as a simple story to tell his base about how America First means being a predator who preys on the vulnerable.
That the origins of Trump’s invasion of Venezuela is an odd jumble of ideas matters because it means his Venezuela policy will be influenced by that odd jumble of ideas — and since we’re talking about the Trump administration, those ideas likely won’t be well-executed. There appear to be no clear goals or plans here. And that matters because looking ahead, as Trump toys with potential attacks on Colombia, Mexico, Cuba and Greenland, his foreign policy is careening into a position of potentially indiscriminate aggression. Buoyed by an embrace of madman theory, all that remains consistent is the will to subjugate.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose ludicrously large portfolio in the Trump administration also includes national security adviser and, now, point man on Venezuela policy, played a central role in Trump’s decision to seize Maduro. Rubio made his name in national politics as an ultrahawkish neoconservative, and he has a long track record of supporting regime change via war from the Middle East to Latin America. He is the son of Cuban immigrants, and as a U.S. senator from Florida represented Latino communities with a particular animosity for left-wing governments in Latin America. He’s advocated for regime change in Venezuela for more than a decade, and he has suggested that Cuba, which relies heavily on Venezuelan oil, could be next.
Neoconservatism is in many ways at odds with Trump’s worldview, with its ambitions of belligerent nation-building, democracy promotion and rhetorical emphasis on universal values. But as the Los Angeles Times reported, Rubio successfully sold the idea of regime change to Trump by framing Maduro as a drug kingpin — a convenient villain for the war on drugs and a threat to Americans.
Nevermind that Venezuela is not a source of fentanyl, that the drug boats shipping cocaine out of the region mainly go to Europe, and that Trump recently made it impossible for us to believe he cares about drug trafficking when he pardoned a former Honduran president imprisoned for just that. As the L.A. Times observed, Rubio helped the Trump administration marry war on terror rhetoric with war on drugs rhetoric. He pushed for the narrative of Venezuela as run by “narco-terrorists,” and conjured up a way to offer regime change as a solution to the U.S.’ opioid epidemic.
The white nationalist White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller also influenced Trump’s Venezuela thinking from a different perspective: immigration. As The Washington Post reports, Miller was an architect of the Trump administration’s campaign to strike alleged drug boats off the coast of Venezuela. He reportedly believed striking Venezuelan cartels would reduce immigration. He also reportedly banked on a possible strong response from Caracas as a pretext for mass deportations of Venezuelans under the Alien Enemies Act.
Miller, the Post reported, partnered with Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on escalating against Venezuela. As my colleague Hayes Brown has pointed out, there is a superficial logic to Miller’s thinking, but ultimately a militarized U.S. response to cartel activity in a country — especially one that could spark massive civil unrest — is likely to increase immigration from that country, not curb it.