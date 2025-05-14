Trump’s ceasefire with the Houthis was a win — just not the kind of win he says it was

Last week, President Donald Trump declared that his bombing campaign against the Houthis in Yemen was a success and announced a ceasefire deal with the militant group. Since then, reporting from multiple media outlets has revealed that the military operation ended not because Trump believed he was winning, but because the strikes were so ineffective that the he decided the U.S. couldn’t win.
At first blush, this is a classic story of Trump declaring yet another faux victory after a failed initiative. But in another light this is an unusual example of Trump doing something at least partially right. Trump’s skepticism and impatience with protracted foreign entanglements in the Middle East is a rare bright spot in the America First paradigm. And if American presidents were more inclined to manufacture off-ramps to exit pointless and destructive interventions abroad, the world would experience less suffering.
Trump’s bombing campaign of Yemen, which lasted nearly two months, did not go well. According to The New York Times, in the first month of the campaign, the Houthis “shot down seven American MQ-9 drones (around $30 million each), hampering Central Command’s ability to track and strike the militant group. Several American F-16s and an F-35 fighter jet were nearly struck by Houthi air defenses, making real the possibility of American casualties,” the Times wrote. And one of the $67 million F/A-18E Super Hornets that tumbled off the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier into the Red Sea was caused by the carrier making a hard turn to avoid Houthi fire, according to the Times. Despite the U.S. burning over a $1 billion on its intensive air strikes, the Houthis remained undeterred and were continuing to fire at ships in the Red Sea.
The Trump administration initially refused to lay out the exact parameters for its campaign against the Houthis. But the Times, citing three U.S. officials, reports that the plan was for a long operation expected to last eight to ten months. The objectives were more aggressive than President Joe Biden’s failed air campaign against the Houthis, and included a plan to use tremendous firepower to take out the group’s air defenses and also assassinate Houthi leaders.
But, according to the Times, Trump asked for a progress report after a month and, feeling unsatisfied by the progress, decided to scrap the plan. Instead, the U.S. and the Houthis settled on a ceasefire agreement that the Houthis would stop firing on U.S. ships in exchange for the U.S. suspending its operations. Notably, that agreement did not restrict the Houthis from firing on Israel or shipments it considered helpful to Israel, which in turn has contributed to a growing rift between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Trump framed the ceasefire to the public in a misleading way. He said that the Houthis had “capitulated” and “they don’t want to fight anymore.” In reality, it was Trump that didn’t want to fight anymore, and he was covering up that his billion-dollar operation hardly dented the famously hardy militants’ operational capacity.