The Trump administration has killed almost 100 people in a string of military strikes against boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. While officials claim the attacks are to prevent the flow of deadly fentanyl into America, the overall goals of the campaign are muddled at best. But according to The Washington Post, the “war” against suspected narcotics smugglers, the brainchild of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, began as an effort to curb immigration to the United States. “Miller’s larger vision was to reduce the flow of drugs — and migrants — into the United States,” according to one of the former U.S. officials who spoke to the Post.
Since then, the campaign has morphed into a potential war for regime change in Venezuela. And in a cruel bit of irony, what reportedly began as Miller’s scheme to reduce migration may provoke even more people to flee north toward presumed safety in the United States. War causes refugees. Period. Adding a military campaign on top of Venezuela’s ongoing problems would only force more people to leave.
Although small boats from Venezuela became the eventual targets of the lethal campaign, but Miller was reportedly focused on Mexican drug cartels originally: “He figured that attacking cartels would diminish their power and help stabilize Latin American countries, resulting in fewer people risking the trek to the United States, according to one of the former U.S. officials familiar with Miller’s deliberations.”
On a basic level, there’s some logic to Miller’s thinking. Drug cartels and other organized gangs are a major destabilizing factor in Latin America. With their violent quests for power and territory, such cartels have prompted millions of people to leave their home countries over the years. And countries that once opened their arms to migrants are now adopting stricter policies leaving displaced people no recourse but to move on.
Many asylum seekers who find themselves in U.S. immigration courts cite fear of violence and retribution from various Latin American gangs. President Joe Biden attempted to address some of the “root causes” of the surge in migration by proposing $4 billion in humanitarian aid to the region. But conservatives denounced those efforts and continued to falsely claim that an “open borders” policy was drawing too many migrants north.
Befitting his punitive worldview, Miller seems not to have considered a soft power approach to quell migration and leapfrogged straight to the use of force. But Miller proved once again to be a victim of his own policies’ success. With the Trump administration’s assistance and pressure for results, Mexico was successful enough at curbing cartel action at the border earlier this year that direct U.S. military action was seen as unnecessary.