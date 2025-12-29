Byron Donalds faces racist attacks in Florida’s ugly GOP gubernatorial primary

Florida’s Republican gubernatorial primary is getting ugly.

Ahead of next year’s election, nominees are trying to set themselves apart and demonstrate their political viability as they seek to outflank front-runner Byron Donalds, the staunch Trump loyalist who has received the president’s endorsement.

That desire has led to some eye-popping remarks from fellow GOP candidate James Fishback, who has continually resorted to one insult in particular to undermine Donalds: “slave.”

NBC News reported on Fishback’s ties to allies of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis along with his controversial statements, including his claim that Donalds, who is Black, is a “slave” to “corporate interests” and “tech bros.” Last week, Fishback doubled and tripled down on his racist slur, telling Florida Politics that Donalds “has no right to complain” and shouldn’t be offended by the slur because, Fishback said, the representative’s ancestors weren’t enslaved in the United States.

His quote invoked themes popularized by some Black conservatives in the extremely online “American Descendants of Slaves” movement, who’ve sought to drive a wedge among Black people by differentiating those with recent immigrant histories from those without such history.

Per Florida Politics, Fishback said:

Byron Donalds is a tether. He is not an American descendant of slaves. So when he cries like he has over the last couple of weeks because I call him a slave to the (American Israeli Public Affairs Committee), a slave to corporate interests, a slave to the pro-immigration lobby that has hurt every race of Americans but has also hurt Black Americans who disproportionately work in food, hospitality, leisure, and customer service. He is in no position, has no right to be complaining about me calling him a slave when he has absolutely no direct descendant of slavery in his family. He’s from Panama. He’s from Belize. His dad’s from Jamaica.

On Friday, Fishback shared a story on social media about Donalds’ fundraising, with a caption that called Donalds a “SLAVE who was auctioned off for $31 million.”