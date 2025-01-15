Marco Rubio is getting too much credit

Rubio not only was a vociferous supporter of the Iraq War, but he also pushed the narrative that it made the world safer — even after it was revealed that Iraq had no weapons of mass destruction. He opposed the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. He was an opponent of the now-defunct Iran nuclear deal and floated the idea of war with the country. He has signaled support for regime change in Venezuela. He attacked the Biden administration from the right on Israel policy and openly opposed a ceasefire deal, despite Biden’s extraordinary support for its government’s brutal operation in the Gaza Strip. The list goes on.

One of Trump’s biggest breaks from Republican orthodoxy has been to shun the neoconservative movement’s endless appetite for regime change and nation-building, and Rubio would, of course, be taking orders from him. Rubio has already tempered his usually hawkish posture toward Russia with his Trump-aligned rhetoric about negotiating with Russia over a ceasefire deal in Ukraine. He also voted against a Ukraine aid package last year.

Still, one has to ask why Rubio would be the right choice for a president who has promised to put “America First” and withdraw from involvement in wars abroad and obligations to allies. Rubio’s job would entail ignoring many of his usual instincts to use American military power to reshape the world. And to the extent that he would be able to channel his instincts on the job in signaling to or in negotiations with adversaries such as Russia, Iran and North Korea, he is liable to push negotiations in a more hard-line direction rather than one of strategic compromise.

Rubio is not dogged by questions of personal misconduct. He has not been a purveyor of Russian misinformation. But he has long supported discredited policy ideas that have killed or would kill many innocent people in the name of American empire. At one point these ideas had a ton of purchase in Washington, and they still do among a significant set of policymakers and pundits. But a growing number of Americans on the left and the right have started to see how morally and strategically disastrous the forever war mindset has been. As one of the loudest proponents of that worldview, Rubio should face some accountability at his confirmation hearing.