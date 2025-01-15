Marco Rubio is getting too much credit

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is widely expected to have one of the smoothest confirmation hearings among President-elect Trump’s Cabinet picks on Wednesday. Yet in a reasonable world, his record of ultra-hawkish neoconservatism would make his nomination for secretary of state controversial. The issue is that the U.S. foreign policy establishment is still eager to welcome warmongers with open arms, provided they are perceived as buttoned-up.
Some of Trump’s other picks for foreign policy posts have garnered huge amounts of negative attention from across the political spectrum. For example, Trump’s pick of former Fox news host Pete Hegseth for defense secretary received skepticism from not just Democrats but also, at least initially, some Republicans. An allegation of sexual assault (which Hegseth denies and for which he was not charged) his background as a former cable news host and his retrograde position on women in combat roles (which he has since softened) contributed to the narrative that he was not a shoo-in. (Republicans did, disappointingly, appear to rally in Hegseth’s favor during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.)
And Trump’s pick of former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence has also raised eyebrows and objections across both parties. Her track record of parroting pro-Kremlin and pro-Assad talking points has caused members of both parties to doubt her commitment to U.S. security interests. “The former congresswoman from Hawaii is overly friendly with U.S. enemies and cannot be trusted to be an honest broker when the president makes major national security decisions,” The Washington Post editorial board wrote in its assessment of why Gabbard should be considered “unacceptable” for her position.
But whereas Hegseth and Gabbard have been the subjects of withering Washington media critiques and bipartisan lawmaker suspicion, Rubio has been able to skate by as one of the “normal” Trump picks. That speaks to how twisted the old Washington consensus’ notion of normal is.
As secretary of state, Rubio would be the nation’s top diplomat. His job would be to manage U.S. foreign policy and pursue U.S. interests without the use of force. But his hawkish record and history of surrounding himself with neoconservative advisers make him a poor fit for the position: His career in national politics has been spent clamoring for war instead of diplomacy.