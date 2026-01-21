Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The new DHS budget puts the flimsiest handcuffs on ICE

It’s clear that the bill negotiated by GOP and Democratic leaders is better than no bill — but not by much.

ICE and DHS public approval ratings plummet in the wake of Minnesota immigration crackdown January 20, 2026 / 06:16
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.