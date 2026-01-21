As another funding deadline looms over Capitol Hill, the biggest question was how lawmakers would approach the bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security. The answer came Tuesday when House and Senate appropriators released the final set of full-year funding bills. A look at the Homeland Security Appropriations Act showcases how unpopular President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown has become — and how few options Democrats have available to force new constraints onto it.
The four bills included in the so-called mini-bus package come pre-negotiated between the House and Senate, helping smooth their passage through both chambers. In all, the bill would provide $64.4 billion in funding to the Department of Homeland Security for the current fiscal year. As Senate Appropriations Committee vice chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wa., noted in her bill summary, that’s a $600 million overall decrease compared to last year.
The main hang-up in securing the bill’s passage has been wrangling over Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s budget. Given ICE’s multistate rampage over the past year, Democrats haven’t been keen on simply letting the status quo remain in place.
Last week, the Congressional Progressive Caucus came out with a list of demands for reforms — short of abolishing the agency — that would draw their support. On the other hand, Republicans who control both chambers of Congress have been loath to add strings to ICE’s spending, which most GOP lawmakers would like to have seen once again boosted.
The final bill appears to be a compromise between the two camps, with ICE’s funding remaining flat from last year’s annual budget at $10 billion. It also contains several provisions meant to constrain how Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spends this year’s budget. Rather than being ironclad handcuffs, though, Congress seems set to place the flimsiest restraints possible onto ICE’s conduct. Many of the requirements set to be enacted seem easy to ignore for an administration that clearly regards Congress’ direct orders as guidelines at best.
For example, according to the joint explanatory statement the negotiators released Tuesday, in light of the First Amendment’s protections for recording government officials, the bill requires Noem to “ensure that all agents and officers are appropriately trained on the rights of individuals to record public operations.” It also provides $20 million for DHS to purchase and distribute body cameras to be worn when ICE or Customs and Border Protection are performing enforcement activities.
Both items sound good on paper, but given the fact that these agents should already know about Americans’ civil rights — and seem unlikely to care if their actions are caught on camera — there’s not much to inspire a sense of relief from the people protesting ICE’s abuses.
The most flagrantly unhelpful example is a provision seemingly added in response to concerns about ICE and other law enforcement agencies conducting raids without any indication of which agencies are involved.