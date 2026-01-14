DHS’ Noem faces new articles of impeachment backed by dozens of House Democrats

After almost a year of scandals, crises and abuses, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s public standing has predictably deteriorated. The latest Quinnipiac University poll, for example, found that 52% of Americans disapprove of the South Dakota Republican’s job performance, while only 36% approve. Both numbers are slightly worse than when Quinnipiac asked the same question last summer.

The DHS secretary is finding plenty of detractors on Capitol Hill, too.

Last week, Democratic Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois announced plans to file articles of impeachment against Noem. This week, she followed through — along with quite a few of her colleagues. HuffPost reported:

With the support of nearly 70 colleagues, Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) on Wednesday introduced three articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The first accuses Noem of obstruction of Congress, for denying lawmakers access to Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities to provide oversight. The second accuses her of violating public trust, for directing DHS agents to arrest people without warrants and for ignoring due process. The third accuses her of self-dealing, for secretly steering a federal contract to a firm run by her friend.

“Secretary Noem has called my impeachment effort ‘silly,’” Kelly told reporters. “I want to tell her right now, ‘Secretary Noem, you have violated your oath of office, and there will be consequences. I am watching you. Members of Congress are watching you. The American people, most importantly, are watching you.’”

Rep. Kelly: Secretary Noem, you have violated your oath of office. And there will be consequences. — FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2026-01-14T16:58:52.736519087Z

Those who don’t follow Capitol Hill at a granular level may not realize this, but every year, members introduce impeachment resolutions that target assorted figures, most of which generate very little attention or support. That includes last year: A still-pending effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, for example, was introduced in early December, and it’s garnered zero co-sponsors. A related push to impeach Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has picked up just one co-sponsor.