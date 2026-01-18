Opinion

Filming ICE is one of the most American things you can do right now — no matter what DOJ says

Flooding the public sphere with real footage, captured by real people, in real time, can help combat the lies our government amplifies to justify state violence.

A photo illustration of a person holding an iPhone while filming an ICE agent
“More often than not, video is the only thing standing between a lie and a life being ruined by it.”Ben King / MS NOW; Octavio Jones / AFP via Getty Images
By  Scott Hechinger

Scott Hechinger

Scott Hechinger is an American civil rights attorney, former public defender, and the founder and executive director of Zealous, a nonprofit organization that supports historically overlooked experts leverage media, technology, and storytelling to shift public notions of health and safety. He is also an appointed lecturer at Columbia Law School, the University of San Francisco School of Law, and the University of Chicago Law School.