Democrats need to run against ICE in 2026

If Democrats don’t seize this moment politically and morally, then they shouldn’t even call themselves an opposition party. 

Protestors, Democrats speak out against Trump officials, ICE after deadly Minneapolis shooting January 10, 2026 / 07:30
By  Jason Johnson

Jason Johnson

Dr. Jason Johnson is a politics and culture analyst and a professor of Political Science at Hiram College. He covers issues from the profane to the profound, and specializes in the "Politics Of…." from the labor politics of the Donald Sterling scandal to the international politics of President Obama’s oil and gas policy. He is the author of the book “Political Consultants & Campaigns: One Day to Sell”, written for HuffingtonPost, the Grio, the New York Post and has been quoted by The Hill, The Wall Street Journal, Black Enterprise and ESPN. He earned his PhD in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. When he's not watching or breaking news he can be found at DragonCon, is a long time Miami Heat fan and a long suffering Philadelphia Eagles fan.  