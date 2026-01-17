The federal government’s aggressive immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis is looking more and more like a siege on a city than an effort to enforce the law there.
Masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are using extraordinary violence to detain residents. They are pepper-spraying and smashing the car windows of observers and activists, and tear-gassing street intersections. They are patrolling streets with rifles. Schools have shuttered because of safety concerns. And after an ICE agent shot and killed 37-year-old mother Renee Good, tensions with residents have only increased. “This is a military occupation, and it feels like a military occupation,” Elliott Payne, the president of the Minneapolis City Council, told The New York Times. There’s video footage showing Payne being shoved by an apparent agent while observing ICE behavior.
Despite lawsuits from Minnesota and objections from civil liberties groups and local residents, the Trump administration has consistently denied that ICE is behaving inappropriately and has defended its repressive tactics — including killing Good, whom it preposterously labeled a “domestic terrorist.”
Something sinister is emerging. ICE isn’t behaving like a normal arm of federal law enforcement. Instead, it’s increasingly acting like a secret police force or paramilitary on behalf of President Donald Trump as it uses surveillance and violence to enact a political agenda of domination. Unfortunately, there are reasons to believe things will only get worse.
First, there is a trend toward the deprofessionalization of ICE agents during Trump’s second term. The Atlantic reported in August that “new deportation officers at ICE used to receive about five months of federal-law-enforcement training. Administration officials have cut that time roughly in half, partly by eliminating Spanish-language courses.” The magazine added that according to three officials, the academy training was shortened to 47 days because Trump is the 47th president.
Juliette Kayyem, an assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs at the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration, told NPR: “You’re starting from a pool of people who are not getting the training, don’t have the time to have judgment, who are being launched in missions that are hard to describe, with a political overlay.”
Journalist Laura Jedeed applied for a job with ICE in order to assess its hiring process, and described surprise at how easy it was to get in — she said she was given a job after a six-minute interview and despite not filling out a background check form. “ICE’s recruitment push is so sloppy that the administration effectively has no idea who’s joining the agency’s ranks,” Jedeed wrote in Slate. “We’re all, collectively, in the dark about whom the state is arming, tasking with the most sensitive of law enforcement work, and then sending into America’s streets.”
(DHS posted on X that Jedeed was “NEVER offered a job at ICE” and said that she had gotten a “tentative selection letter” instead of a final one. A Slate spokesperson told The Guardian that Slate stands by its reporting and that it had evidence Jedeed was given a final offer letter and a start date.)
Moreover, DHS has gutted most of the office tasked with addressing civil rights complaints, monitoring ICE agents’ behavior, and keeping them in compliance with the law.
Put the reduction in training, the apparent poor screening, and the decreased oversight together, and you get what appears to be a more ragtag force that’s less likely to comply with policing protocols and the law and more likely to improvise based on instinct and fear. Indeed, there is evidence that ICE agents are consistently disregarding the most basic practices of policing and are using banned chokeholds and recklessly boxing in vehicles, among other things.
Second, as the Trump administration is deprofessionalizing ICE, it’s also politicizing the agency.
DHS uses social media to present ICE as a flashy, stereotypically masculine force that personally serves Trump.