Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is running low on cash. Technically, so are most of her fellow Cabinet members and agency heads. The short-term funding bill keeping the government open is due to expire at the end of the month. But it’s the Department of Homeland Security that’s sitting under the harshest spotlight as lawmakers decide whether to add more strings to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s funding.

As things stand, roughly three months into the current fiscal year, Congress is slowly working to pass the 12 annual bills to fund the federal government. Two more passed the House on Wednesday, bringing the grand total to eight that have made it through at least one chamber. But the four still being negotiated are the most politically contentious and, as Politico noted, “account for nearly 90% of the funding Congress provides each year to federal agencies.”

House Republicans had hoped that Homeland Security’s funding would be among the bills passed this week. But that was before an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis, sparking a renewed round of backlash against President Donald Trump’s ongoing deportation spree. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., opted to punt the DHS bill into next week rather than potentially stall the rest of the package.

“Right now, there’s no bipartisan path forward for the Department of Homeland Security,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters Wednesday. Technically, Johnson doesn’t need one to get a bill passed — but Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota does. Funding bills must get past the filibuster, meaning at least a handful of Senate Democrats need to be on board with each measure.

It would be nice to say that congressional Democrats are united on how to use the power of the purse to constrain ICE’s excesses — but this column is a work of nonfiction. The Congressional Progressive Caucus, at least, has drawn a clear line in the sand, arguing that no money should be spent on ICE without major reforms. As The Guardian noted, the lawmakers are hoping to add provisions that “would prevent ICE agents from wearing masks, require warrants for them to make arrests and end the use of private detention facilities, which have been criticized for keeping detainees in squalid conditions.”

Given ICE’s massive unpopularity, this is a fight where it makes sense for them to take a stand.

That list falls far short of calls to fully abolish ICE but are still a no-go for Republicans. Most would even prefer to see its budget boosted beyond the roughly $10 billion in annual funding that the agency received last year as part of the regular budgeting process. Any increase would be on top of the eye-popping $30 billion included in last year’s “big beautiful bill” for ICE’s deportation efforts alone.

But, as NBC News recently noted, even if their preferred DHS bill stalls out, Republicans have a backup option in place: