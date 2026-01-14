Republicans have an offer for Democrats on ICE funding: body cams

Democrats say they won’t vote to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement without changes at the agency. The Republican counteroffer? What if we added money for body cameras?
The wide gulf between the two parties presents a major test for Democratic negotiators, who have struggled to determine where to draw the line on ICE funding. Progressives have demanded changes at the agency, after an agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minnesota, seeking measures to bar agents from wearing masks and to require warrants for arrests.
But Democrats are also eager to enact a full-fledged appropriations bill ahead of a Jan. 30 shutdown deadline. Doing so would help them place financial restraints on President Donald Trump’s administration — while failing to pass a funding bill would give Trump and Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought greater latitude to make spending decisions.
In short, Democrats are in a bind: Support money for ICE and own the tortured politics of funding that organization, or oppose ICE funding and give the administration the power to make all sorts of spending decisions.
Democrats — or, at least, some of them — would support ICE funding if that legislation came with significant restrictions. But instead of actually negotiating on those principles, Republicans are hoping the body cams could be a workaround, as both parties try to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month.
According to Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev. — chair of the Appropriations subcommittee that controls Homeland Security funding — Republicans want to send Democrats a new offer soon on Homeland Security funding. He told MS NOW that the offer would include more money for body cameras for ICE agents.
Amodei conceded that Democrats have “legitimate concerns” about accountability at ICE, but he said major policy changes are “not under serious consideration.”
Meanwhile, Amodei seemed to think a funding boost for body cameras could give Democrats a chance to claim a small victory. “You can walk away and say, ‘Hey, we moved the needle on the dial,’” Amodei said.
Democrats, however, have been quick to reject the idea.
“ICE has enough money. We’re not giving them any more,” the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., told MS NOW.
Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., agreed.
“I’m not a cheap date, so no,” McGovern told MS NOW. “Not for me. That doesn’t satisfy me.”
Amodei’s pitch falls far short of a demand by members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, who took a formal position against any Homeland Security appropriations bill that doesn’t include “meaningful and significant reforms to immigration enforcement practices,” the group said in a statement.
That could include stopping agents from wearing masks, requiring warrants for arrests, an end to the use of private detention facilities and requiring federal officials to share information with state law enforcement, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told reporters.
But Republicans aren’t interested in those proposals.
Hard-line conservatives in the House could support more money for body cameras, but there’s no appetite for restrictions on agents wearing masks, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told MS NOW.
“As soon as they stop doxing our ICE agents, I’d be willing to discuss that,” Harris said.
Other Democrats have shifted their focus from policy changes to stricter limits on the Trump administration’s ability to move money around unilaterally.