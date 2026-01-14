Politicians and members of the public are fueling efforts to expose the identities of federal agents enacting President Donald Trump’s racist anti-immigrant crackdown.
As the Trump administration pushes lies backing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis last week, Americans are increasingly showing their opposition to the often-masked government agents deploying tactics that even Trump endorser Joe Rogan has compared to the Nazi Gestapo — albeit a bit belatedly, I’d argue.
A recent Economist/YouGov poll conducted after last week’s shooting of Renee Good in Minnesota found that 46% of Americans say ICE should be abolished, compared with 43% who say it shouldn’t. And polling data from the University of Massachusetts last summer found nearly 6 in 10 Americans oppose federal agents wearing masks to conceal their identity. Trump administration officials have claimed the masks are necessary to keep the agents safe, a claim they also have used to crack down on news outlets reporting on ICE activities.
These are the conditions that have given rise to efforts to determine who, exactly, has been given immigration enforcement authority — especially amid reports that the administration has lowered ICE’s hiring standards and increased compensation for people looking to become agents.
On Tuesday, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., initiated an effort to find out whether any rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 are among the agents waging Trump’s anti-immigrant crusade today. In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi, Raskin wrote: