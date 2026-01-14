Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Efforts mount to expose Trump’s masked immigration agents

Politicians and others are trying to find exactly whom the Trump administration has employed to carry out the president’s anti-immigrant crusade.

Who are the ICE agents behind the masks? January 11, 2026 / 09:44
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.