6 Republicans worth watching in 2026

The GOP enters the midterm campaign season on shaky ground with growing questions about its post-Trump direction.

Marco Rubio, Ken Paxton, JD Vance, Erika Kirk, Mike Johnson and Glenn Youngkin.
Clockwise from top left: Marco Rubio, Ken Paxton, JD Vance, Erika Kirk, Mike Johnson and Glenn Youngkin.MS NOW; Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images; Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images; Tom Brenner/The New York Times via Getty Images; Michele Crowe/CBS News via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.