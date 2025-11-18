Opinion

Trump faces his biggest House rebellion yet — and pretends it’s his idea

The House will vote on a bill Tuesday to release files related to the Epstein investigation. And after Trump came out in support of the bill, he's looking at a major rebuke.

U.S. President Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 25, 2025 in the Oval Office at the White House.Getty Images
By  Kevin Frey  and  Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell

