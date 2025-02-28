Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Zelenskyy was a shameful moment for America

After watching the Oval Office exchange on Friday between President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance and their invited guest, Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy — I’m feeling some unusually visceral thoughts about my country. Betrayal, anger, embarrassment. Shame.
We already know the post-World War II order is over. The U.S. voted against its allies — and with the dictatorships of North Korea and Belarus — at the United Nations this week, opposing a resolution condemning Russia for invading Ukraine and occupying about 20% of its land. We’ve already heard Trump praise Russian President Vladimir Putin (many times) and call Zelenskyy a “dictator.” At a Cabinet meeting this week, Trump dismissed pleas from our NATO allies, such as U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to provide a “backstop” security guarantee in Ukraine, saying, “We’re going to have Europe do that.”
But Trump and Vance’s display in the Oval Office presented America to the rest of the world in a dramatically shameful light, making it plain that our government is no longer a worthy ally to liberal democracies around the world.
Zelenskyy expressed his appreciation to Trump for what he described as a “first step toward real security guarantees” for Ukraine, while also insisting there should be “no compromises” with the “killer” and “terrorist” Putin. Shortly after, Trump said that Zelenskyy ought to be more “grateful” and that his “hatred” for Putin makes it “tough to make a deal.”
Declaring himself a peacenik, Trump wrongly claimed his position — which is essentially to pre-emptively hand over Ukraine’s bargaining chips at the negotiating table, give Putin whatever he wants and take him at his word that he won’t reinvade — is more in line with Europe and the world’s sentiments than Zelenskyy’s.
Trump, typically incoherent, rambled and repeated himself, so his vice president helpfully stepped in, saying Putin invaded Ukraine because then-President Joe Biden was weak and “the path to peace and prosperity is diplomacy.”
Zelenskyy, armed with facts to counter Vance’s MAGA rhetoric, noted that Putin first invaded Ukraine in 2014 (Trump incorrectly tried to correct him, saying it was 2015), and that he occupied Crimea and had been aggressing on Ukrainian territory ever since, including the four years of Trump’s first term. He also noted that Putin’s brutal 2022 invasion was itself a violation of a previous ceasefire — bringing further absurdity to the idea that Putin’s promises for “peace” can be trusted.
That was when Vance went into attack poodle mode, scolding Zelenskyy as “disrespectful” for trying to litigate the matter (i.e. telling the truth with verifiable facts) in front of the American media. Vance barked that he should be thanking Trump and not attacking the administration that is “trying to prevent the destruction of your country.”
Zelenskyy, remarkably, kept his cool, trying to get in a word over the shouts of Trump and Vance, warning them that even though the U.S. has an ocean between itself and Europe, that the country would “feel” the consequences of capitulating to Russia “in the future.”
That’s when it completely went off the rails.
Trump bellowed, “You’re gambling with World War III” and attempted to humiliate Zelenskyy by saying “you don’t have the cards.” (The Ukrainian president replied that he’s not playing cards, he’s fighting a war.) Trump did a mock impersonation of Zelenskyy saying, “I don’t want a ceasefire!” Vance said Zelenskyy should have raised his objections in private and not in front of the media, adding, “We know that you’re wrong.”
When a reporter asked Trump what would happen if Putin broke a future ceasefire, the leader of the free world replied, “What if a bomb drops on your head right now?” before going on another incoherent rant about how Putin himself had suffered through the “phony witch hunt” and blamed the “Russia Russia Russia” investigation on Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and “shifty Adam Schiff.”
He then turned to Zelenskyy and said, “I’ve empowered you to be a tough guy and I don’t think you’d be a tough guy without the United States,” adding that if he doesn’t “make a deal” with Putin — the U.S. is “out.” Then Trump abruptly ended the press conference, noting “this is going to be great television.” As reporters were shunted out of the room, Vance reassuringly patted his boss on the arm.