Mike Johnson may have already lost

The Speaker of the House doesn’t appear to be the leader of his own caucus anymore.

‘I want to get a bill passed’: Rep. Lawler blasts GOP leaders over impending ACA lapse December 17, 2025 / 10:59
By  Max Burns

Max Burns

Max Burns is a Democratic strategist and founder of Third Degree Strategies. Find him on X, @themaxburns.