Trump weighing Noem’s ouster at Homeland Security

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is on “very thin ice,” a White House official told MS NOW.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem on Oct. 30, 2025, in Gary, IN.Jamie Kelter Davis / Getty Images
By Laura Barrón-López Jake Traylor Marc Santia Jacqueline Alemany and Ali Vitali
