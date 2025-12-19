Opinion

Erika Kirk appears to endorse JD Vance for president in 2028

Charlie Kirk's widow — and Turning Point USA's new CEO — said her organization will work to get Vice President JD Vance elected president in 2028.

Erika Kirk and Vice President JD Vance embrace at the Pavilion at Ole Miss at the University of Mississippi.
Erika Kirk and Vice President JD Vance embrace at the Pavilion at Ole Miss at the University of Mississippi on Oct. 29, 2025, in Oxford, M.S. Brad Vest / Getty Images
By  Alex Tabet  and  Brandy Zadrozny

Alex Tabet

Alex Tabet is a reporter for MS NOW.

Image: Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny is a senior enterprise reporter for MS NOW. She was a previously a senior enterprise reporter for NBC News, based in New York.