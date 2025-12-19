Erika Kirk appears to endorse JD Vance for president in 2028

PHOENIX, AZ – Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk announced Thursday that her organization would work to get Vice President JD Vance elected president in 2028.

Charlie Kirk’s widow — and successor, following his killing in September — delivered the early endorsement on stage during the first night of AmericaFest, Turning Point’s annual convention, held in the Arizona capital.

“We are building the red wall: Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire,” Kirk said. “We’re going to ensure that President Trump has Congress for all four years.”

Then came her endorsement:

“We are going to get my husband’s friend, JD Vance, elected for 48,” she said to applause from thousands in the crowd.

Vance is slated to give the keynote speech Sunday to wrap up the four-day convention. He’ll be introduced by Erika Kirk.

It’s not entirely clear how official Thursday’s endorsement was — a lot can happen between now and Vance’s official campaign launch. But she has hinted in recent weeks that Vance would be her pick, and TPUSA’s, going forward.

Charlie Kirk had long supported Vance in politics, and the pair maintained a close relationship throughout Vance’s political career. Kirk helped broker Trump’s pick of Vance for vice president, and after Kirk’s killing, Vance guest-hosted his podcast from the White House.

Thousands of young conservatives traveled from across the country for AmericaFest. Prior to Erika Kirk’s endorsement, MS NOW asked six attendees who they wanted to see as the next President of the United States. All six said Vance.

“I think JD Vance understands what it means to put their nation first,” said Kang Min Lee, a 28-year-old from the outskirts of New York City. He said he believes Vance understands family values, which he worries have been lost in American culture. Recommended JD Vance faces a ‘Turning Point’ of his own Jake Traylor News Turning Point USA’s annual convention begins in the shadow of Charlie Kirk’s killing Andy Campbell News “We have to go back to a country where we value families, healthy marriages, where children are not growing up in broken homes,” Lee said. Reese Wyman, a 21-year-old from Gig Harbor, Washington, said Vance’s Netflix movie, based on his autobiographical book Hillbilly Elegy, is what won her over. “I really like his backstory. I watched the movie about him growing up and how he came to be in the position that he is today, and I think overall, he would also be a great candidate,” said the recent graduate from Montana State University. Gerrit Wiersma, a 19-year-old student from Boise Bible College in Idaho, said his support for Vance boils down to his reverence for President Trump. “We need to carry on what Trump’s doing right now,” he said. Alex Tabet Alex Tabet is a reporter for MS NOW. Brandy Zadrozny Brandy Zadrozny is a senior enterprise reporter for MS NOW. She was a previously a senior enterprise reporter for NBC News, based in New York.