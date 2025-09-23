Charlie Kirk’s killing threatened to tear this country apart — but there’s a better way forward

This has been a very difficult two weeks.
The political assassination of Charlie Kirk has sparked anger, upset, blame and grief. If there is anything we can and should take away from this tragedy, it’s the need to come together. This is a moment to remember that most of us share a common belief system and that we don’t want more division. We love our neighbors, or at least want the chance to know them better and to care about them.
Now, it’s easy to point to the media and put us at the top of the list of those accused of being one-sided. I understand. I get asked all the time, “Why don’t you have more Republicans on-air?” Let’s be clear: I’d love to! But at this point, that’s challenging. Some Republicans are willing to be nuanced and critical of President Trump. For that, they get pummeled by the hard right. On the other hand, other Republicans are only talking to an “audience of one,” performing to please Trump with one goal in mind: “To own libs.”
At the same time, for some viewers, they will refuse to watch or listen to any Republican who is not firmly in the “Never Trumper” camp. That can’t be the right answer either.
What it leaves us with is people staying in their own camps, finding explanations that match their existing beliefs, scrolling through social media and soaking in whatever rage the algorithm is heating up that night.
And it works. Why? Because the most extreme moments online grab our attention, get supercharged and then amplified. Or as we’ve come to say, “They go viral.” Perhaps the wake-up we need is to realize that “going viral” is making us sick, and none of it is making us smarter or better.
You know what doesn’t go viral? People doing their jobs or simply looking out for one another. But I sure wish it did, because that’s the norm, not the exception — and it’s what makes humankind exceptional.
So maybe what we need right now is to be more engaged and informed, because I believe we have an actual opportunity to come together. But it won’t happen by default or accident.
We need to make a conscious decision, because those social media algorithms are stacked against us. Maybe the only thing that can weaken the divide and bring us closer is a humane algorithm that’s driven by goodwill.
Over the last two weeks, there’s been a lot of attention paid to Christianity, but perhaps not as much to one of its core tenets: forgiveness.