Trump uses anti-immigrant rhetoric to distract from his own unfitness

This week’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump gave Americans the starkest split-screen so far of the two wildly different people vying to lead their government.
While Harris focused on specific policy proposals rooted in verifiable numbers and hands-on experience, Trump, who usually relies on applause and lazy superlatives to sell his so-called vision to supporters, was clearly out of his depth.
So he did what many small men with large egos do: He picked an imaginary enemy to attack, a bogeyman he’s been constructing since the first moments he officially got into politics in 2015 — immigrants.
To make matters worse, this deflection comes with a tsunami of lies. Tuesday’s debate was no different.
In response to a question about the economy, Trump repeated his lie about “millions of people pouring into our country from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums.” They’re not.
He presented noncitizen voting in federal and state elections as rampant, when studies from the nonpartisan Brennan Center and every other legitimate institution have found it to be “vanishingly rare.”
Trump claimed that “we have a new form of crime. It’s called migrant crime. And it’s happening at levels that nobody thought possible.” Never mind that violent crime across the board is down, but decades of studies have reached the same conclusion: Undocumented immigrants are significantly less likely to commit crime than people born in the United States.
And then there was a new low.
“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs,” he said. “The people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating — eating the pets of the people that live there.”
The claim feels too deranged to even legitimize with a fact check, but, for what it’s worth, officials in Springfield, Ohio, have repeatedly said there is no evidence for Trump’s claim, which appears to have originated in part from a third-hand anecdote in an obscure Facebook group.
It’s easy to treat these lies as laughable and bizarre, especially when they reach such dizzying depths of absurdity. But the harsh truth is that these lies and the rhetoric they’re couched in have real-world effects.
Republican officials have used lies about noncitizen voting as cover to raid the homes of voting rights activists and purge naturalized citizens from the voter rolls.
Even more chillingly, the El Paso, Texas, shooter who killed 23 people in a Walmart in 2019 echoed Trump’s dehumanizing anti-immigrant rhetoric, with investigators saying that he posted a screed online saying the slaughter was a response to “the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”
The white supremacist “great replacement” theory — which claims elites are secretly transporting nonwhite undocumented immigrants to take over the United States — has now become normalized within Trump’s wing of the Republican Party.
To make matters more maddening, Americans do want good-faith solutions that restore order at the border without obscuring people’s humanity. They do want to hear solutions about fixing a broken immigration system.