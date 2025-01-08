Trump asks Supreme Court to block sentencing in hush money case

President-elect Donald Trump is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his New York state hush money sentencing that’s scheduled for Friday.

Prosecutors have until 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday to respond to the emergency filing, so we could learn after the state responds whether the high court will block Trump’s sentencing.

“This Court should enter an immediate stay of further proceedings in the New York trial court to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the Presidency and the operations of the federal government,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in the Tuesday filing.

Trump’s lead counsel on the filing is John Sauer, Trump’s pick for solicitor general (the federal government’s lawyer at the Supreme Court). Sauer argued last year’s immunity case on Trump’s behalf. Also among the Trump lawyers on the filing are Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, who represented Trump in the New York hush money trial and whom he has named for top Justice Department posts as well.