Merchan sentencing decision doesn’t let Trump take election win as ‘cleaning of the slate’: Litman January 4, 2025 / 04:09

Trump asks Supreme Court to block sentencing in hush money case

The president-elect cited the high court's immunity ruling in seeking emergency relief from his sentencing that's scheduled for Friday.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

