GA appeals court strips Fani Willis of Trump case December 19, 2024 / 05:41

Georgia appeals court disqualifies Fani Willis from Trump election prosecution

The appeals court reversed a trial court ruling that let the Fulton County district attorney and her office stay on the case. But it didn't dismiss the case itself.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

