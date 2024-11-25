Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Special counsel files to drop Jan. 6 charges against Trump November 25, 2024 / 01:39

Jack Smith asks to dismiss Trump’s federal election interference case

Trump’s political victory ensured that his two federal cases would vanish eventually. The government asked the judge to dismiss his D.C. case before he takes office.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Nov. 25, 2024, 1:20 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post