Judge rejects Trump’s motion to dismiss hush money case, sets sentencing for Jan. 10

UPDATE (Jan. 9, 2025, 10:21 a.m. ET): New York’s top state court on Thursday rejected a bid from Donald Trump to block his sentencing on Friday. He has another attempt pending in the U.S. Supreme Court on which the justices have not yet ruled.

Judge Juan Merchan rejected a motion from Donald Trump to dismiss the New York hush money case and set the president-elect’s sentencing for Jan. 10.

Merchan said Trump can appear virtually or in person for the sentencing and the judge said he is not inclined to sentence Trump to prison. The 34 counts of falsifying business records for which Trump was found guilty at trial do not mandate incarceration.