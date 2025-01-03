Opinion

No ‘tangible evidence’ for Trump team to claim ‘grave juror misconduct’ in hush money case: Lawyer December 18, 2024 / 03:28

Judge rejects Trump’s motion to dismiss hush money case, sets sentencing for Jan. 10

The judge said the president-elect can appear in person or virtually as he rejected Trump's motion to toss out his New York criminal case.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

