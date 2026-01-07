The White House’s offensive against blue states goes from bad to worse

During the government shutdown a few months ago, the Trump administration started cutting energy grants to states, but the only states that were seriously affected were ones that Donald Trump lost in last year’s elections. Last month, federal lawyers conceded in a court filing that this was not a coincidence.

On the contrary, two months after officials in blue states accused the White House of “mafioso tactics,” administration officials were unexpectedly candid in acknowledging that they did precisely what they were accused of doing. “[C]onsideration of partisan politics is constitutionally permissible,” they argued.

Perhaps, though, it’s worth considering just how often the Republican White House “considers” partisan politics when cutting off public resources. My MS NOW colleague Julianne McShane reported:

The Trump administration froze $10 billion in funding for social services programs in five Democratic-led states on Tuesday, citing concerns about fraud that have not been substantiated with evidence, a Health and Human Services official confirmed to MS NOW on Tuesday. The freeze affects programs that provide support to low-income families, including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, which provides cash assistance for living expenses; the Child Care Development Fund, which helps low-income families access child care; and social services grants that primarily support at-risk children.

The states affected are Minnesota (which Trump lost by 4 points), New York (which Trump lost by 12 points), California (which Trump lost by 20 points), Illinois (which Trump lost by 11 points) and Colorado (which Trump lost by 11 points).

No red states were included in the funding freeze, which will inevitably cause real hardships on countless struggling families.

The developments come against a backdrop in which Trump and his team also have allegedly politicized federal disaster aid, swiftly approving requests from officials in red states, while repeatedly denying appeals from officials in blue states.

What’s more, in October, Politico reported: “The Trump administration on Friday paused $11 billion in ‘lower-priority’ Army Corps of Engineers projects in a dozen states, most of which are led by Democratic governors.”

Months earlier, CNN reported: “The Trump administration significantly cut funding for flood prevention projects in blue states across the country while creating new water construction opportunities in red states, undoing a Biden-era budget proposal that would have allocated money more evenly, according to a data analysis prepared by Democratic staffers.”