Democrats score wins in the first races since Trump’s re-election

The monumental 2024 elections were just nine weeks ago, and many voters are still catching their breath after an overwhelming season of casting ballots, seeing campaign ads, reading polls, watching debates, and scrolling through social media feeds.

There is, however, no rest for the weary: The first closely watched elections of 2025 are already upon us, and NBC News reported on the results.

Democrats won a pair of special legislative elections in Northern Virginia on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press, allowing the party to maintain its narrow majorities in both chambers. … In a special state Senate election, Democrat Kannan Srinivasan, currently a member of the state House, defeated Republican Tumay Harding. … And in a special House race, Democrat JJ Singh, a former Capitol Hill aide and small-business owner, defeated Republican Ram Venkatachalam.

The news for the GOP wasn’t all bad: In a conservative state Senate district west of Richmond, Republican Luther Cifers won his contest on the same day.

To be sure, the results weren’t altogether surprising: The candidates who were supposed to win did, in fact, prevail. But that doesn’t make the results unimportant.