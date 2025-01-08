Opinion

Democrats score wins in the first races since Trump’s re-election

Both parties were keeping an eye on Virginia's legislative special elections this week — and Democrats had several reasons to celebrate the results.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

