Maduro pleads not guilty in Manhattan federal court January 6, 2026 / 08:02

How the Trump DOJ is already using Maduro’s case to delay due process in another case

The Trump administration had a litigation deadline Monday. Then it took the foreign leader over the weekend.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

